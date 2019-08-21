LAKE PLACID — During the July meeting of the Town Council, several members expressed their disappointment over local realtors’ unwillingness to give an estimated value of the old town hall on Interlake Boulevard and the current police department on Oak Avenue.
Councilwoman Debra Worley offered to reach out to her colleagues as she works in the real estate industry. Worley did not have any success either before the August regular meeting last week.
The purpose was to get an assessment without paying the $4,000 for an appraiser to do so. The Town Council wants to either sell the old town hall and keep the police department where it is or move the police department into the old town hall building and sell the Oak Avenue property.
One consideration in the matter is the generator at the old town hall, for which the Federal Emergency Management Agency gave the town a grant. The town did find out it would not have to pay FEMA back for the generator if they sold the building. As council previously discussed, the generator will more than likely be used at a problem lift station on Main Avenue.
Town Attorney Bert J. Harris III approached Highlands County Property Appraiser Raymond McIntyre for help in the matter. The appraiser said the “just value” is $471,619 of the old town hall. However, McIntyre said the property was highly specialized, which would eliminate most buyers and that needs to be taken into consideration when selling.
The remodeling would be very expensive, he wrote to Harris. McIntyre suggested the “actual market value” as being $311,268.
The police department’s “just value” is $222,956, Town Administrator Phil Williams says. According to agenda packet documents, there was an additional $12,000 of technology that was put in the old town hall building. That equipment would be lost if the building was sold.
A discussion between Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler and Williams was noted in the agenda. It said LPPD could move to the old town hall for about $10,000.
Worley said the old town hall property looks like it had a lot of land but most of it is a retention pond. Councilman Greg Sapp said he would like for the decision to be made about selling or keeping the building sooner than later. Council agreed to discuss it further at the September meeting.
In other action, Lake Placid business owner Gary Freeman asked Town Council members to consider naming a park or some other significant recognition of appreciation for Williams. The council said it will think about what would be fitting but agreed Williams should have some type of recognition for his work in the town. Williams was surprised and said if he looked good, it was because of his staff behind him.
The Lake Placid Garden Club’s request to put a memorial stone in the rose garden at the Main Avenue flag pole was unanimously approved. While the agenda packet includes correspondence from the garden club that says Main Avenue, council approved the monument to be placed in the garden at the Interlake Boulevard flag pole.
The Aug. 21 budget workshop was canceled because no changes needed to be addressed from the previous workshop. The millage rate went from the tentative 3.65 to the roll back rate of 3.5030.
Council is expected to pass the first reading of the budget during its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9. The second reading will take place at a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16. The budget has to be approved before Sept. 30.
