LAKE PLACID — A special meeting of the Lake Placid Town Council will take place at 5:30 p.m. this evening at the new Town Hall at 1069 U.S. 27. The meeting will cover two main topics: an annual town audit and Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee (RPAC) projects for the next three years.
The fiscal year 2017-2018 results of the Annual Town Audit will be discussed. The town projects that were brought to RPAC for consideration will heard along with the town’s cost for the projects.
Some of the projects brought to RPAC to consider funding for were Phase II and Phase III of the Lake June Ball Fields improvement, which will include parking lots for cars, watercraft trailers and more. A possibility of a racquetball court as suggested by Councilwoman Debra Worley during the regular June meeting is also on the table.
This meeting is open to the public and if anyone has preferences on RPAC projects, they should attend. Citizens are asked to keep remarks at three minutes or less unless given permission otherwise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.