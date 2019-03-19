LAKE PLACID — The Caladium Capital of the World is known for its pristine murals and picturesque parks. Keep Lake Placid Beautiful aims to keep it that way.
Keep Lake Placid Beautiful is calling for a town cleanup from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 30 at Stuart Park. The club is seeking individuals or civic and church groups to roll up their sleeves and help clean up the town.
Volunteers will be rewarded with a sense of pride in themselves and their town as well as a free hot dog and hamburger lunch grilled by KLPB member Donald Clarke.
Paula Sapp was asked to have her 4-H kids take part. The service club leader jumped at the chance and she will have several youngsters with her on cleanup day. Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Eileen May said there will be several groups and they will be assigned according to their ages. For instance, the Jaycees will be closest to U.S. 27 while the youngsters will pick up trash from the flower beds on Interlake Boulevard and parks.
“We invite everyone to come out and help us,” May said.
May also said the the middle and high school kids can get their service hours.
“Go through the proper channels, maybe a guidance counselor, and we will sign off on the hours,” she said.
KLPB is part of the national Keep America Beautiful organization. KLPB is a group of like-minded individuals that plan projects, trim shrubs, pick up litter, getting rid of non-native, invasive plants and providing educational platforms for the younger generation. Keep Lake Placid Beautiful meets about once a month. Anyone can become a member.
KAB will begin its Great American Cleanup on March 20, which is the first day of spring. This year marks the 21st anniversary for the Great American Cleanup.
KAB says about 3 million people sacrifice their time each year to clean up their communities. KAB suggests cleaning up the neighborhood that you live in. Plant a tree after the clean up and educate youngsters on the importance of keeping their community litter-free. While picking up trash, use separate bags and recycle.
For more information, call the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce at 863-465-4331.
