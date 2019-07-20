AVON PARK — Gary Lee Tomlinson, 36, of Fort Lauderdale, was arrested by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 16. He is now facing charges of drug possession, controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug equipment.
Tomlinson was also driving a vehicle without a license, which he has never been issued.
According to reports, Tomlinson was pulled over on a traffic stop for being in a closed road section, marked detour area, where it is posted to keep away. When Tomlinson’s name was run through dispatch, it was discovered he had no license.
According to the arrest report, the arresting deputy searched the suspect and found a vape pen with a pod inside it; Tomlinson told deputies it was a nicotine pod. The deputy placed Tomlinson in handcuffs and he was taken to the county jail.
The pod tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
Tomlinson was given a criminal citation for not having a driver’s license.
