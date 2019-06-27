SEBRING — An Okeechobee man incurred 11 drug-related charges after a traffic stop in the DeSoto City area.
James Michael Kendall, 38, was found to be in possession of 9.5 grams of methamphetamine, .2 grams of cannabis and drug paraphernalia during a lawful traffic stop, according to a report from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
The traffic stop occurred around 10:20 p.m. Monday, in the area of DeSoto City Road and Silver Palm Drive after a silver Chevrolet Impala failed to make a complete stop at the intersection of DeSoto City Road and Desoto Road, the report shows.
Consent was given to law enforcement to a search the vehicle, which revealed drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and cannabis, the report shows.
Kendall was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and nine counts of possession and/or use of drug paraphernalia.
Kendall was being held Wednesday in the Highlands County Jail with bond set at $15,000.
