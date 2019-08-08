SEBRING — A Sebring woman was found to be in possession of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Jaime Denise Crivello, 42, of Sebring, and a passenger, Steven Edward Nichols, 39, of Sebring, were pulled over in a vehicle Crivello was driving around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday by members of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Anti-Crime Team at the intersection of Heron Street and Ibis Avenue in Sebring, according to reports.
During the traffic stop, a K-9 unit arrived and conducted a review of the vehicle and gave a positive alert of the vehicle for the presence of narcotics. Detectives searched the vehicle and found four syringes in a black purse on the driver’s side of the vehicle, reports said.
A white and green purse was also found during the search. Reports said that purse contained two syringes and two scales. Several of the syringes from the black purse tested positive for methamphetamine.
Reports said a syringe was located on the passenger seat of the vehicle where Nichols was sitting. Another syringe was located under the passenger seat. Both syringes field tested positive for methamphetamine. Nichols denied ownership of the two syringes, reports said.
A clear plastic baggy containing a powdery, crystal-like substance was found in Nichols’ front left pocket. The substance in the baggy tested positive for methamphetamine. The methamphetamine weighed less than one gram, according to reports.
Crivello and Nichols were taken to the Highlands County Jail. Before processing, Crivello was asked if she had anything else illegal on her person. Reports said Crivello told law enforcement she did not have anything illegal on her.
According to reports, deputies found an orange syringe cap as well as a clear plastic baggy on Crivello that contained a powdery crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine. The baggy of methamphetamine weighed less than one gram.
Crivello told law enforcement that none of the paraphernalia or methamphetamine was hers, and that it belonged to her passenger, Nichols.
Crivello was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and smuggling contraband into a detention facility.
Nichols was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
