AVON PARK — A small flatbed trailer broke loose from a work truck on U.S. 27 in Avon Park Tuesday morning crossing the median and resulting in minor injuries to the driver of a van.
The accident, near the north end of Billy Martin Road, occurred around 9:15 a.m.
Larry McDonald said he was driving an International truck (compartmentalized) north on U.S. 27 when his empty trailer began to sway and then broke loose, crossing the median into the the southbound lanes of the highway.
A Stanley Security van traveling southbound on U.S. 27 incurred extensive damage to its left-front and a Nissan pickup was also damaged in the accident, but was driveable.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said the trailer struck the southbound van, which struck the pickup truck that was travelling next to it.
The driver of the van was transported by EMS with minor injuries, authorities said.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.
