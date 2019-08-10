SEBRING — As the school year nears, some parents have tried to get their child in a different school from their zoned school, but some schools are at or over capacity and cannot accept more students.
At its July 30 meeting, The School Board of Highlands County heard about a dozen appeals of waivers to attend another school that had been denied.
Some parents request a waiver due to their work location/schedule or the proximity of a relative to the requested school while others say their child is being bullied or has other issues at their zoned school.
School Board Vice Chair Donna Howerton said most of the district’s elementary schools are at or near capacity.
The Class Size Amendment limits class sizes and, before that, The School Board of Highlands County had a policy of limiting class sizes, she noted. In granting or denying waivers, it is a decision of doing what is best for the classroom and that student.
“We realize there are situations that need helped out with,” Howerton said.
The Student Support Services Department reported that it has received more school waiver requests in recent days. If a waiver request is denied, parents will have to wait unit the next School Board meeting, on Aug. 20, for the board to hear an appeal if the parents decide to file an appeal. That would be after the first day of school, which is Monday.
Crowded campuses is evident with the district’s portable classroom count remaining nearly steady at 82, including 72 on school campuses.
The district didn’t add any portables this year, said Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt.
Not all portables are used as regular classrooms. A few are used for storage or pull-out sessions (small group or individual instruction). Lake Placid High School has a portable that is used for its restroom at a physical education site.
Park Elementary School, with 12, has the most portable classrooms in the district with one slated for demolition, according to a July 2019 listing of portables and their locations.
