AVON PARK — Work is underway on the new 230-kilovolt (kV) transmission line that will go through downtown Avon Park to serve the Nucor Steel manufacturing facility that is being built just north of the Highlands/Polk county line.
Duke Energy’s statement on the project notes that Nucor is investing $247.7 million in the new plant, which will create 250 new full-time jobs and an estimated 338 indirect jobs.
The planned transmission line will be constructed from the existing Avon Park substation, located at 1172 Memorial Drive in Avon Park, to the site of the new Nucor plant at the corner of Pittsburg Road and Pabor Lake Road.
The approximately seven-mile line will run north from the Avon Park substation along the CSX Corporation vacant rail line to County Road 17A and west for one mile, then along the west side of U.S. 27 North for approximately two miles to Nucor’s plant.
The typical height of the structures will be 85 to 100 feet. The space between each structure will be 400 to 600 feet on average, according to Duke Energy.
Work zones may be established to provide for the safety of the work crews as well as the public. This may include temporary lane or road closures to set up equipment.
Crews may be using bucket trucks and other equipment to conduct their work, and contractor and company vehicles will be operating in or near the road, Duke Energy noted. Drivers are advised to be cautious and slow down as they approach crews and their equipment.
There may be lulls between construction activities. Construction is expected to be completed by March 2020.
Once the project is completed, Duke Energy states it will restore the easement as closely as possible to its original condition.
