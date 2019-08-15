SEBRING — Transportation and school staff are double checking student name tags after four kindergarten students ended up on the wrong bus on their way home from school Monday.
Transportation Director Willie Hills said the students were safe, but on the wrong bus and it took a little time to get them back to their parents at the Kindergarten Learning Center.
The kindergarten students who live in the Cracker Trail, Fred Wild and Woodlawn elementary school zones go to school at the Kindergarten Learning Center. The bus riders take a school bus to their zoned elementary school and then ride a school bus that shuttles them to the Kindergarten Learning Center.
In the afternoon, the students ride the shuttle bus back to their zoned elementary school where they transfer to the bus that goes to their neighborhood.
Hills said that on Monday afternoon four students who took the shuttle bus to Fred Wild Elementary School got back onto that bus, which then ran a route from Fred Wild Elementary School. Two of the students were walkers and should have stayed at the school and two other students should have been on another school bus.
“Once we identified the bus they were on, that bus was already in its route,” he said. After the bus finished its route it returned to the Kindergarten Learning Center with the four students.
Hills said on the first day of school many of the students are driven to school in the morning and they don’t know what bus to get on in the afternoon. The school staff along with transportation staff is trying to make sure students get on the right bus.
Highlands News-Sun asked who should have made sure the students were on the right bus or where they are supposed to go?
“It was multiple pieces, but the buck stops with me,” Hills said. “It is a first-day mistake and we are working to get it all corrected.
“We are double checking all of those tags. Even though an adult may bring that student to the bus, we are double checking all of the tags just to make sure the kids are in the right location to get them home on time,” he said. “I take everything to heart when it comes down to the students I am working with and I want to make sure everybody gets home safely.”
Magan Markum’s son was one of the missing kids who attends the Kindergarten Learning Center.
“The only thing they told me was that there was a substitute bus driver,” she said. “A gentleman from transportation came to the Kindergarten Learning Center and said the bus was still in route [sic] and would return back to the school around 4:30 p.m.”
The bus finally arrived at the school at 4:45 p.m., Markum said. School was released from class at 1:30 p.m. Her son wasn’t even located until almost 4 p.m. Many calls to transportation from the school were made looking for each missing child.
“This is the second time that this has happened to one of my kids,” she said. “Two years ago, on the first day of school, transportation lost my oldest son as well. They really need to get it together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.