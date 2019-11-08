SEBRING — St. John United Methodist Church will have its Trash & Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at the church, 33631 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring (behind Walmart). There will be furniture, clothes, books and more. For more information, call 863-382-1736.

