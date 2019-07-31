SEBRING — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is constantly watching the sky and the oceans for weather conditions that could turn dangerous. While much of the nation’s meteorologists are focusing on Tropical Storm Flossie and Hurricane Erik in the Pacific, the Tampa-based station currently has its collective eyes on a disturbance in the Atlantic as well.
NOAA Meteorologist John McMichael said there was about a 10% chance of Disturbance One developing by the weekend.
“The models are bringing it toward Florida,” McMichael said. “There will be about a 50-70% chance of rain with threats of heavy downpours.”
McMichael said there wasn’t a threat from the wind; Highlands County will just deal with additional moisture.
“There will be some nuisance flooding and low lying areas may flood,” he said. Areas with poor drainage are susceptible.
Speaking of rain, NOAA Meteorologist Paul Close said the month of July has been “near normal” for rainfall. Despite missed days by some weather partners, Close said the county has received 5-10 inches worth of rain in July. The 30-year average for Archbold Biological Station for July is 8.2 inches.
“Some places spread throughout the county got a little more than average and others got a little below,” McMichael said. “It’s typical; one town can get three inches and down the road they don’t get anything. We were a little wetter last year.”
Close said last July the average was 4.5-5 inches in Lake Placid and 7.4 inches in Avon Park.
In terms of the area’s future fire weather forecast, “we still have a ways to go,” Close said. “We still [see] rain through most of September and some afternoon showers in October still. The drier season starts about November through May. We have the dry air and fronts that dry things out. It really starts getting dry in April and May.”
Close said the more moisture the area has going into the dry season, the better for fire prevention.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.