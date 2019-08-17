LORIDA — A heavy-duty pickup pulling a trailer overturned at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 98.
It was at or near the intersection of County Road 621, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.
Although the truck landed on its roof, and two residential-size propane tanks on the trailer started leaking, Fire Rescue officials reported only one minor injury.
Fire crews quickly contained the leak, Fire Rescue officials said.
The road remained closed for almost an hour as crews cleared the wreckage stretched across both lanes.
A cause for the wreck was not available from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office as of press time Friday.
Units responded to the wreck from Lorida Fire Station 24, DeSoto City Station 19, and from Highlands County Emergency Medical Services, Fire Rescue Battalion 2 and from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
