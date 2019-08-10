AVON PARK — Dylan Ramos, 18, said it all happened so fast, almost a blur, but he saw a truck try to turn left in front of northbound U.S. 27 traffic Friday.
That’s how a vintage champagne-brown Chevrolet S10 pickup ended up getting hit right in front of Ramos as he waited in a white 2000 Jeep Cherokee to exit College Drive.
The wreck took place just before 3:30 p.m., and caused at least minor injuries to an elderly man driving the truck and the young woman driving a late-model maroon Nissan Maxima sedan, who was unable to stop and T-boned the truck.
Both vehicles appeared to have spun 180 degrees.
The truck, bent in the middle, landed sprawled over the landscaping at the entrance to College Drive, with the tailgate ripped off and hanging by its chains, a tool box tossed out of the bed and hand tools scattered all over the College Drive exit.
The Nissan had severe front-end damage.
According to the investigating Highlands County sheriff’s deputy, the truck turned in front of her and they hit.
The deputy expected to cite the older man with failure to yield the right of way to the Nissan.
The woman was transported by Highlands County Emergency Medical Services.
As of press time, EMS medics were in the process of checking on the man, who was seated against the south side of the South Florida State College entrance sign.
Deputies closed the turn lanes to College Drive, from both the south and north, and security for SFSC closed College Drive at the main entrance, turning everyone from passenger cars to semi-trailers back to Memorial Drive.
Briefly, a half-dozen vehicles got trapped in the exit lanes for College Drive.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Billy Kingston said Highlands Lakes Engine 1-1 and Medical Units 4-2 from Avon Park and 7-1 from Sun ‘n Lake also responded to the crash.
