SEBRING — It is true that SunTrust and BB&T banks are in the process of merging, but does the new name of this merger ring true?
The new company moniker is “Truist,” according to a recent announcement from Chairman and CEO, SunTrust Banks Inc. William H. Rogers Jr. and Chairman and CEO, BB&T Corporation, Kelly S. King.
“In February, we announced that SunTrust and BB&T will come together in a merger of equals, combining two mission- and purpose-driven companies to redefine the client experience and create meaningful change in our communities,” according to the statement.
“Since then, we’ve talked to many people – clients like you, our associates and teammates, and many others – about what they want from this new company. All of the valuable feedback helped lead us to the name we’re sharing with you today.
“We are proud to announce our new name will be Truist.”
American Banker reported there were some jabs at the name on social media, but branding experts said the name is short and unique and pays homage to both companies, without favoring one over the other.
It also plays on two words with positive connotations — trust and true — that any banker would be happy to associate with their brand, it was noted by branding experts.
“It’s different,” said Lisa Hasler, of Sebring. “Truest is a form of flattery.”
Joe Rodriguez, of Sebring, said, “I think that is unique.”
The announcement from Rogers and King stated, “While we hope you’re as excited about Truist as we are, we also want you to know there won’t be any immediate changes. We’re expecting the merger of equals to be approved later this year, pending shareholder and regulatory approval, and that’s when SunTrust and BB&T will become one company.
“For now, we’ll continue to serve you separately at your local SunTrust and BB&T bank branch, on the websites and mobile apps you currently use, and through your relationship manager. When we fully transition over to Truist, you can be assured we’ll provide plenty of notice and guide you through every step. Our goal is to make your transition as simple and seamless as possible.”
The combined company, which would have a top-three market share in eight states, will have approximately $442 billion in assets, $301 billion in loans and $324 billion in deposits serving more than 10 million households in the United States.
Highlands County has three SunTrust locations — two in Sebring and one in Avon Park.
The nearest BB&T location is in Fort Meade in Polk County.
