ORANGE COUNTY — The Florida Counties Foundation (FCF) presented Highlands County Commissioner Arlene Tuck with the Certified County Commissioner (CCC) designation following completion of a comprehensive study program developed by the Foundation. Commissioner Tuck received the designation with 16 other county commissioners during an awards ceremony held at the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Annual Conference in Orange County.
“I am so excited to have received my certified County Commissioners designation,” said Tuck. “I started in November, one week after being sworn in as Highlands County Commissioner. I have attended week-long classes in Tampa, Gainesville, Tallahassee and Orlando. I thought I was back in college. It has been an honor representing Highlands County. I have learned so much about state law, county issues and how to serve.”
In order to serve as a county commissioner in Florida, the CCC designation is not required. However, county commissioners may voluntary enroll in the program if they wish to learn additional information and enhance their skills relevant to their duties and responsibilities as an elected official. Since the inception of the program, a total of 477 Florida commissioners have received the CCC designation.
“The program provides an overview into the intricacies of county government where commissioners can learn a variety of valuable tools necessary to assist them in their public service every day,” said Florida Counties Foundation Executive Director, Eric Poole. “Those that choose to participate in the program display an exceptional commitment to serving Florida’s counties.”
CCC participants must complete a total of 45 hours of course work in order to graduate. The program’s coursework covers a variety of topics, such as ethics and Sunshine Law, county government roles and responsibilities, county government structure and authority, financial management, growth management, negotiation skills, economic development, and effective communication.
