SEBRING — The defense attorney for Samuel Joseph Tucker is still gathering statements from witnesses and law enforcement.
That, and difficulties in getting discovery items in order, has put the case on a further hold.
Tucker's DUI manslaughter case has been rescheduled for another hearing next month — 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 — in front of Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada.
It’s been more than two years since the drunk-driving automobile crash in the early morning hours of July 24, 2017, that took that life of 22-year-old Alyssa Kay Vice, Tucker’s passenger.
He was charged with manslaughter while driving under the influence and two charges of DUI property damage. Shortly afterward, he fled to Ireland.
Authorities found him in Cork, Ireland, and U.S. Marshals returned him to Sebring earlier this year.
Tucker has since been found indigent for costs, was assigned a public defender and entered a “not guilty” plea.
Tucker previously admitted to driving northbound on State Road 17 in a Maserati at 3:30 a.m. July 24, 2017. Traveling at a high speed, he lost control at the turn just south of San Juan Avenue in Avon Park, according to affidavits on the case.
Florida Highway Patrol determined the car was going 140 mph just before the crash and was still traveling at 127 mph when it hit a pole, 200 feet from where the car left the road.
It then rolled over several times before stopping. Vice died at the scene.
Tucker survived and was flown to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, where his blood alcohol level measured more than twice the legal limit, FHP reports said.
