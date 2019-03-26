SEBRING — Nothing has changed for a local man sought for a year on a DUI manslaughter charge and extradited from Ireland after he was found.
Samuel Joseph Tucker, 24, is sitting in Highlands County Jail, without bond, and his arraignment on Monday morning in front of Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada got continued until April 18.
A pretrial conference is scheduled for that day. Tucker entered a plea of not guilty last Friday to a charge of DUI manslaughter and two counts of DUI while causing damage to property.
Tucker is being held responsible for the death of 22-year-old Alyssa Kay Vice, the passenger in his car on June 24, 2017, when he lost control on a curve on State Road 17, just south of San Juan Avenue and ran off the road.
Florida Highway Patrol crash reports state he admitted to driving the Maserati Ghibli, with Vice as his passenger, at 3:30 a.m. that morning.
The car knocked down a power pole, hit a phone junction box, plowed into a chain link fence, overturned four times and landed on its left side, reports said.
Vice died at the scene.
After being taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center, Tucker’s blood alcohol level measured more than twice the legal limit, FHP reports said.
FHP also determined the Maserati was going 140 mph just before the crash and was still traveling at 127 mph when it hit the pole, 200 feet from where the car left the road.
He was found late August 2018 in Cork, Ireland, more than a year after the wreck.
The High Court in Dublin confirmed the extradition order just prior to Jan. 22, when it was reported by The Irish Times.
Tucker sought asylum in Ireland, claiming his life was at risk, according to The Irish Times.
He allegedly claimed individuals sought information about him from his employees in Sebring and placed a bounty on his head.
Allegedly, a number of hooded people gathered outside his home with firearms and he was shot at several days after the wreck, his shoulder grazed by a bullet.
It was the following week, he told the High Court, that he left Florida for Ireland, reports state.
Chief Justice Paul McDermott found Tucker’s claims lacked sufficient detail or sufficient reason to refuse extradition, The Irish Times reported.
The High Court in Dublin ordered him sent back to the United States.
U.S. Marshals brought him back, and he arrived at Highlands County Jail late at night on Feb. 15.
He has been held in the local jail without bail since then.
I commend the authorities for their diligent work in finding this menace and keeping him locked up. If found guilty, he should be put away for a very long time.
