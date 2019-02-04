SEBRING — The big picture for the middle and high school athletic facility projects the School Board of Highlands County will discuss today totals $12.26 million.
That listing of projects includes maintenance and repair projects and athletic facilities requests.
Some are longtime projects on the athletic wish list such as replacing the gyms at Avon Park and Sebring middle schools, estimated at $3 million per school, on the Board’s workshop agenda for 5:30 p.m. today.
But, others require more immediate decisions such as installing Astroturf on the football fields at Avon Park High and at Firemen’s Field for Sebring High’s use at a total cost for both locations of $1.4 million.
With the 15-year agreement between The School Board of Highlands County and the Sebring Firemen, Inc. expiring July 31, the Sebring Firemen have proposed a 15-year agreement that includes the installation of Astroturf on the football, which would add $60,000 annually to the base lease the district is paying of $35,000 per year.
Astroturf would reduce maintenance costs associated with natural grass fields and improve safety for the players according to the Firemen’s presentation to the School Board in December from John Shoop.
Astroturf would have a lifespan of 11-13 years with a 10-year warranty and annual maintenance would be about $5,000 per year, he said.At the December Board meeting, Shoop’s son, J.C., who played college football said the number of injuries went down on artificial turf, which provides a stable surface with no player worries about potholes or a muddy field when it rains.
Avon Park High School Athletic Director Mort Jackson noted the maintenance challenges with his school’s football field and requested the board also consider Astroturf for Avon Park High.
A summary of the annual athletic field maintenance costs at the high schools shows a total of $96,147 at Sebring High, $91,972 at Avon Park High and $73,216 at Lake Placid High.
Other high-dollar projects include replacing the gym bleachers at both Lake Placid High and Sebring High at a total cost of $250,000; replace the home side football field bleachers at Firemen’s Field for $200,000; complete locker room build at Lake Placid High for $500,000 and build new metal build for weight room at Avon Park High.
Also, the School Board will discuss capital projects at a workshop at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday followed by a regular meeting of the board at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.