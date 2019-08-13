In this May 16, 2018 file photo, an electric power pole leans over the road in the Piedra Blanca area of Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, a town still mostly without power since it was struck by Hurricane Maria on Sept. 20. Puerto Rico’s new governor announced on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019 that she is suspending an upcoming $450,000 contract to rebuild and strengthen the island’s power grid destroyed by Hurricane Maria.