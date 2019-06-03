SEBRING — With Highlands Avenue’s upgrade to Sebring Parkway Phase 2, and Wawa’s new store on that corner of U.S. 27, Florida Department of Transportation wanted an extra turn lane.
Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said it wasn’t in the county’s budget for that phase of the Parkway, so FDOT officials cut a deal with Wawa.
The company will pay a contractor to install an extra left-turn lane for southbound U.S. 27 traffic, feeding two lanes of motorists onto Parkway Phase 2 once it’s done.
The county will just have to install a mast arm, as required for all traffic hanging on wires when their intersection undergoes major expansion.
Howerton said the county will do it, but it will require an anchor post far larger than normal: To put traffic signals across that many lanes will take a mast at least two feet longer than 87 feet — the longest mast available.
“We’re maxing it out,” Howerton said. “It’s costing us some money.”
It will increase the Parkway Phase 2 budget by $40,000, he said.
How much will go to the mast arm itself, Howerton couldn’t say.
For any mast arm that holds traffic signal heads, the post is steel and concrete with a deep-set base. With a longer arm, he said, the case will have to be wider.
FDOT has had local governments replace wire-mounted traffic lights with mast-mounted lights over the years for disaster mitigation.
“The ones we had fared much better in the hurricane,” Howerton said, referring to Hurricane Irma 21 months ago.
Signal lights themselves are “huge,” he said: Standing as much as five feet tall or more, depending on the number of lights they have, and heavy, though they may not look like it from a driver’s seat.
Highlands County plans to start on Phase 2 sometime this summer. It will include four lanes of divided highway stretching south from Youth Care Lane through the intersection at DeSoto Road and past Highlands Regional Medical Center.
To give HRMC a better entrance, the new road will encompass a roundabout on the north end of the hospital property, feeding traffic into an upgraded parking lot by way of Medical Center Avenue.
Howerton said he is still waiting on utility plans from the city of Sebring so he can plan for moving them as needed.
He’s been told he will have them in hand soon.
“I don’t know how soon ‘soon’ is,” Howerton said.
At best, he said, the county is still a couple of months out from approving final plans, bidding the project and signing with an outside contractor.
