SEBRING — A two-car crash Tuesday afternoon shut down two southbound lanes of U.S. 27 at Lake Josephine Drive, forcing through-traffic into the left turn lane.
Florida Highway Patrol reports have not been released on the wreck, and a request for information has been made, but an update on injuries or even those involved is not yet available.
The wreck, called out at 3:39 p.m. to Highlands County Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services, involved a dark orange Jeep Wrangler Unlimited four-door hardtop and a black crew-cab Ford pickup.
It’s unknown which direction each vehicle was traveling. The impact left the Jeep sitting in the travel lanes facing north toward Twitty Road with severe front-end damage and its hood popped open, resting against the windshield.
The Ford truck was nose-forward in the ditch in front of the Sunoco gas station on the southeast corner of the intersection. Two people, it appeared, were milling about the truck.
It appeared that one driver might have been transported with non-life threatening injuries while another driver and passenger may have escaped with minor injuries, if any.
Engine 19 from DeSoto City Fire Department responded to the wreck, along with Highlands County sheriff’s deputies. The fire engine parked in travel lanes to direct motorists to the inside turn lane. Deputies also directed traffic.
The intersection has a flashing caution light and is known for T-bone wrecks caused when one driver attempts either to cross to/from the median or to pull out in front of oncoming traffic.
The intersection hazards are compounded by the junction being on a curve, having a hill to the east that can also obscure approaching vehicles and being on a stretch of road with no traffic signals to slow traffic.
Drivers are advised, even without wrecks at that location, to use caution when approaching that intersection and to expect people to cross or pull out in front of them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.