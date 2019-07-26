AVON PARK — At approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, a gold-colored Chevy Malibu, driven by Wendy Barrera Medina, 44, Bowling Green, collided with a Ford Transit van, driven by Nehemias Cruz III, 24, Avon Park. The collision occurred on State Road 64 West, just east of Shell Avenue in Avon Park.
According to reports, Medina was traveling eastbound on SR 64 and Cruz was traveling westbound on SR 64. The crash was an off-center, head-on collision and both vehicles suffered extensive front-end damage.
Medina told Highlands County sheriff’s deputies on scene that the van pulled out in front of her and that she had no time to react. Cruz told deputies he had turned on his blinker and come to a near stop and was making a left-hand turn into his place of employment, America First Air-Conditioning and Heating, and never saw the other vehicle.
According to the accident report, a witness traveling behind Cruz told deputies Cruz put on his left blinker and came to a near stop, at which time he turned in front of Medina. A second witness traveling behind Medina told deputies Cruz turned in front of Medina with no warning.
Two injuries were reported. Medina was airlifted by Aeromed and taken to Lee Memorial Trauma Unit in Fort Myers. Cruz was transported by Emergency Medical Services to AdventHealth Sebring.
Both drivers were wearing their safety belts, according to reports, and the vehicle’s driver’s side airbags activated in both cars.
Cruz was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.
