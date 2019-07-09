SEBRING — Two Sebring men died in separate crashes out of Highlands County over the July 4 weekend.
Andrew Crivello, 67, of Sebring, died in a crash at 4:10 p.m. last Wednesday in Chattahoochee, on I-10 westbound at mile marker 168. The other, 23-year-old Joel Orozco, of Sebring, died in a crash at 7:30 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 441 North in Okeechobee when his vehicle struck the back of another vehicle.
Both incidents were reported in local news outlets. Florida Highway Patrol reports were readily available on the Okeechobee wreck.
WTXL 27 out of Tallahassee, quoting Florida Highway Patrol, said Crivello was approaching a turn on Interstate 10 when his tires lost traction, causing the vehicle to spin off the roadway.
FHP said the roof of the car ultimately hit a tree before landing on its side.
He died in the wreck. His passenger, unidentified by news reports, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
The wreck shut down I-10 westbound for approximately four hours.
Sunday’s fatal crash in Okeechobee happened when Orozco’s 2013 Dodge Durango hit the back of a 2013 Ford Fusion while both were northbound on U.S. 441.
Tamika O’Neil, 38, of Tallahassee, her 66-year-old passenger, Shirley Ann English, and an 11-year-old passenger all received minor injuries and were transported to Raulerson Memorial Hospital.
Events leading up to the collision are still under investigation. Both north and southbound lanes closed for six hours, reopening at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
