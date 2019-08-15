AVON PARK — Shelly Marie Goolsby, 34, of Sebring and Holly Ann Kelsey, 35, of Sebring were arrested Tuesday about 1:17 a.m. by Highlands County sheriff’s deputies.
Goolsby is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. Kelsey is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of methamphetamine and drug equipment possession.
According to the arrest report, deputies came into contact with the two suspects near 2525 U.S. 27 and talked to them about a pedestrian violation. The detective asked to search a backpack Goolsby had and she consented. Reportedly, in the backpack was a wallet and it held a spoon with a white substance on it, an additional metal spoon, and seven hypodermic syringes with a brownish-yellowish liquid in them.
The report shows the white substance on the spoon proved to be morphine/heroin in a field test. One of the syringes tested positive for the morphine/heroin as well.
A glass pipe was found in a sock in the backpack with a clear crystal-like substance, which also field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Both women were made aware of their Miranda rights and taken to the county jail. Goolsby told deputies she had no knowledge of the items that were in the bag she was carrying, as did Kelsey, according to the arrest report.
Goolsby was adjudicated guilty, according to the Highlands County Cleerk of Courts, for petit theft in March of this year, as well as having other cases that include traffic infractions.
Kelsey has an open case in the county court for possession of morphine, paraphernalia, possession of cannabis, trespassing and introducing contraband into a detention facility stemming from an April arrest. She has several other cases listed on the Clerk of County Courts website, mostly drug related.
