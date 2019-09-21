By ROBERT MILLER
News Clerk
AVON PARK — For the past five years, Sacara Tyler has run Jimmy’s Flower Shop, 105 E. Main St., mostly on her own. For Tyler, running the business has meant a lot of long hours and even longer nights. But this means that every customer gets Tyler’s personal attention — a promise made by the shop’s slogan, “Flowers with a personal touch.”
A wife and mother of five, Tyler is no stranger to hard work and long nights. “She’s a hard-working woman,” said oldest daughter, Kyndal Tyler. “She’s sacrificed a lot to make her customers happy.”
Of her five children, two are still at home in school, one a senior in high school and the youngest in eighth grade. Yet, somehow she finds a way to make it work.
She might have only been running the shop for five years, but her time with Jimmy’s Flower Shop goes back a lot farther than that. Tyler began helping out and learning the business from her great uncle Jimmy Mills, the original owner of the shop. “She learned from him,” Kyndal said.
Mills taught Sacara how to make her own mud vases, but she wasn’t initially that interested in the business. It wasn’t until Sacara’s move to Georgia that she found her passion for the flower business. After graduating from Avon Park High School, Sacara attended SFSC before transferring to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia. She wanted to be a veterinarian.
While in the Peach State, her career path changed. Tyler worked in a flower shop there and discovered her creativity and an unseen passion for the business. She also met her husband while in Georgia. She remained in Georgia for 15 years, sharpening her skills and discovering what she wanted to do with her life. She returned to Avon Park in 1996.
By 2004 she was back to work with Mills at Jimmy’s Flower Shop. After another 10 years working together, Mills was ready to retire and sell the business. Sacara purchased the business from Mills in 2014.
Sacara’s not alone, however. She has a support system of family helping out wherever she needs it. Her husband Raleigh and daughter Kyndal help out with deliveries when available and even her mother, Betty Sue Albritton, helps her with getting the two youngest to and from school.
“She doesn’t give up. She puts her heart in it and she doesn’t quit,” Betty Sue said. “She’s proud of her work.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.