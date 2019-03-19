SEBRING — The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force has found and arrested Gary Tyrone Danielle for the 2018 murder of Laurie Marie Pietscher.
“They told me this morning,” said her father, Art Pietscher, from his home in Michigan. He and his wife, Laurie’s mother, flew back there Tuesday, shortly after learning of Danielle’s capture.
Art Pietscher said he’d heard two different versions. Highlands County Sheriff’s Office posted that Danielle was captured over the weekend, while Detective Rachel L. Cholnik at Tampa Police Department told him it was Monday morning.
“At this point, I don’t care about the details,” Art Pietscher said. “They got him. That’s the important thing.”
It took almost five months exactly. Tampa police found their daughter on Oct. 19, 2018, and her parents flew down from Michigan at approximately 3 a.m. Oct. 20.
“We got back home in the wee hours this morning,” Art Pietscher said Tuesday. “A five-month round trip. It’s not the kind the trip that we envisioned in our life that we would ever be making to Florida.”
Art Pietscher said he and his wife are holding up “good.”
“A little bit of a rush of adrenaline and emotion,” he said.
His sister had posted on Facebook that they had “tears of joy.”
“Fortunately, she was there and able to help us with some support, details and being there for us,” Art Pietscher said. “We don’t have a large family. Laura was the youngest of three. (Our) son and older daughter were able to be there for the services.”
Art Pietscher said everything was slow and took a long time. He never heard what turned the investigation around.
“I’m going to say ‘good police work,’” Art Pietscher said. “There was too much behind the scene. We had no way of knowing what was going on.”
In October, their daughter was found dead near a business on North 15th Street in Tampa. Within the week, Tampa police determined she was murdered.
Joel Crosby, owner of The Wild Hawg in Sebring, helped her parents distribute posters for CrimeStoppers of Tampa Bay and for Heartland CrimeStoppers. Art Pietscher called the Highlands News-Sun in November 2018 to seek the public’s help in getting tips.
He called the newspaper again on Feb. 14, 2019, to report Danielle was indicted by the Tampa Grand Jury for his daughter’s murder.
In the 32 or so days since then, the Highlands News-Sun sought to confirm Danielle’s indictment through official sources, to no avail.
Meanwhile, Crosby and the Pietschers posted Danielle’s photo on social media with news of the indictment. Crosby, a former New York police officer and current private investigator, stated online he would gladly apprehend Danielle himself.
Danielle has a record with the Florida Department of Corrections. On April 17, 2014, he was sentenced to seven years and seven months for three robberies with a deadly weapon, two in October 2003 and one in March 2004; cocaine possession in January 2014; and battery by a detainee in February 2014.
Official word of the indictment came through social media posts last Thursday, a month after Art Pietscher informed the press.
Allegedly, according to Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, forensic evidence linked Danielle to Pietscher’s murder. Also, when she was last seen alive in Sebring, she allegedly was leaving for Tampa with Danielle.
