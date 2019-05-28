AVON PARK — Eduardo Luis Garcia, 28, of Avon Park was arrested Tuesday afternoon, May 21, after he allegedly bought drugs under audio and video surveillance. Highlands County sheriff’s deputies from the Crime Suppression Unit used a “cooperating witness” to buy methamphetamine from Garcia on March 7.
According to the arrest report, HCSO searched the cooperative witness for money or drugs before giving him funds and instructed him to buy no more than $500 of methamphetamine with it. The witness was wired with audio and video at this first location as well.
The deputy watched the cooperative witness and Garcia message each other on social media and took pictures of the conversation for evidence on the use of two-way communication device to facilitate a felony charge.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday the deputy told the witness to go to the hotel room where the drug deal was supposed to go down. A couple minutes later, Garcia allegedly entered the room and the transaction was completed. The witness left and met up with the deputy at the original meeting place.
The deputy wrote in his report that he immediately took the drugs for evidence as well as the surveillance equipment. The deputy searched the witness again.
The substance that the witness bought tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 13.2 grams. The report shows the room was less than 650 feet from a church.
Garcia is being charged with producing methamphetamine within 1,000 of a specified area, selling methamphetamine within 1,000 of a place of worship, drug possession and using a two-way radio device to facilitate a felony.
Garcia is in the Highlands County Jail on $34,000 bond.
