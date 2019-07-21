United Way of Central Florida announces Ansley Woods as vice president of Resource Development and Katherine Fitzwater as vice president of Marketing and Communications.
Woods served UWCF as Highlands County area director for four years and briefly as vice president of Leadership Initiatives before taking her current role. During her role with the Highlands County division of UWCF, Woods received her master’s in leadership from Palm Beach Atlantic University.
“Ansley continues to help us grow our presence and make a meaningful impact throughout the tri-county area,” President and CEO Christina Criser Jackson said. “As we move to increase transformational philanthropy, her leadership will be instrumental in further developing volunteerism and giving in Central Florida.”
Before coming to UWCF in June, Fitzwater worked at the Lakeland-based marketing firm Curious Jane, where she drove results for brands by telling their stories through strategic multi-channel marketing campaigns.
After graduating from University of Florida with a B.A. in marketing, Fitzwater returned to Polk County, and in her spare time, she worked with United Way as a dedicated volunteer, member of the campaign cabinet, and chair of the Young Leaders Society.
Christy Apisa has been hired as Resource Development manager. A graduate of Gardner-Webb University, Apisa worked for several other nonprofits before coming to UWCF, including Catholic Charities Harbor House in Wichita, Kansas.
Sarah Beth Rogers has also joined the UWCF Resource Development team as Highlands County area coordinator. Rogers grew up in Highlands County and has recently returned home after graduating from Wake Forest University and working in the university’s athletic department.
“With these new staffing changes in place, we are excited to continue to create lasting change in our community,” Criser Jackson said.
