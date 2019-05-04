AVON PARK — When a child has a serious, life-threatening, and rare illness, diagnosing and treating the illness sometimes can be extremely difficult. Diagnostic tests, surgeries and hospitalizations can be stressful and anxiety-producing for the child and the parents. They also can lead to great expense and leave a family financially devastated.
On May 11, Ryan Haynes, owner of Haynes Pest Control Company, is holding a fundraising event to help defray some of the major medical costs the Haynes family incurred in the process of having 5-year-old son Payton diagnosed and treated for hydrocephalus.
Payton’s medical problems began in 2013 when he was just one-month-old and was diagnosed by the family’s pediatrician, Dr. Navin Deshpande, with a condition called craniosynostosis. This is a birth defect in which one or more of the fibrous joints between the bones of the baby’s skull fuses, before the baby’s brain is fully formed.
Treating craniosynostosis involves surgery to correct the shape of the head so as to permit normal brain growth. There was no specialist in Sebring who could perform the operation, so the family was referred to Dr. Gerald Tuite, neurosurgeon at John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. If the condition is caught early, full recovery is possible. Payton’s periodic checkups after the surgery indicated that he was fine.
Then last October, Payton began experiencing headaches. Deshpande couldn’t find anything wrong, but recommended an eye checkup. Optometrist Dr. Robyn Russell diagnosed Payton with papilledema, swelling of the optic nerve due to increased intracranial pressure. This is a serious condition that can lead to blindness if left untreated. Russell urged Payton’s parents to see Tuite as soon as possible.
Upon reading the eye doctor’s report, Tuite immediately had Payton admitted to All Children’s Hospital. A second eye doctor’s report, a CAT scan and an MRI confirmed the diagnosis of papilledema.
On Nov. 8, Payton underwent an operation called a cranial vault expansion. Surgery involved temporarily removing the skull bones, reshaping them, and rebuilding the skull into a new shape and arrangement. The operation took eight hours and Payton was in the hospital nine days, part of which he spent in pediatric intensive care.
One month later, when Payton underwent an eye checkup, the results showed that papilledema was still present. That meant another trip back to Tuite, who believed the problem might now lie in the brain rather than the skull. A spinal fluid tap revealed that Payton had a pressure reading of 38, when 15-20 is normal. The diagnosis was hydrocephalus, a buildup of excess cerebral spinal fluid deep in the brain.
The most common treatment for hydrocephalus is the surgical insertion in the brain of a drainage system called a shunt. This is a long, flexible tube with a valve that keeps fluid from the brain flowing in the right direction and at the proper rate.
On Dec. 6, Payton underwent surgery to have a programmable ventriculoperitoneal (VP) shunt inserted into one of his brain’s ventricles and then under the skin to his abdomen where the excess cerebrospinal fluid can be more easily absorbed. This time, he was in the hospital five days. Payton probably will need a shunt for the rest of his life, and regular monitoring will be required.
“The level of care at All Children’s Hospital was amazing. Everybody on the pediatric neurosurgery team pitched in and did what needed to be done. There was always someone available to provide support,” Kristin Haynes said.
“For Payton, the hospital provided pet therapy, and a teacher was available every day to play games with him,” she added.
Ryan Haynes is very grateful to his staff for all the help that they have provided throughout the long ordeal.
“We were fortunate to have hired Nancy Abate as office manager right before all the emergencies happened. She has been a wonderful asset,” he said.
Abate in turn said she admires the grace with which Payton’s parents have handled the medical situation. “They have shown compassion, patience, and love throughout to Payton and to all the children. They’re great parents,” she said.
Besides Payton, the Haynes’ have three other children: Zander, age 9; Landon, age 7; and Tristan, age 3.
The May 11 fundraising event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Donaldson Park, East Main Street, Avon Park. Tickets are $10 and include a pulled pork plate with other tasty accompaniments and musical entertainment by Gary and Scott Dressel and some of Gary Dressel’s co-workers at Avon Park High School. The Avon Park Champions Club will cook the meals.
Carrie Young, Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner, Department of Neurosurgery, All Children’s Hospital, will be on hand to answer questions and to promote the Hydrocephalus Association fundraising walk in St. Petersburg on Nov. 9.
All proceeds from the May 11 event will benefit Payton’s Hope for Hydrocephalus. For more information and tickets, call 863-382-2272.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.