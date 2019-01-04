SEBRING — Highlands Urgent Care opened recently as a health clinic for the public and for employees and dependents on The School Board of Highlands County’s health plan.
School Board Finance Director Richard “Bo” Birt said, “The facility is beautiful.”
Okeechobee schools have used this company for five years, he noted.
The services at the clinic will be free for the school district’s employees and their dependents who are in the district’s insurance health plan, Birt said. Everything like X-rays and generic medication are free for those under the district’s health plan.
Highlands Urgent Care is associated with Treasure Coast Medical Associates, which is based in Jensen Beach. The Sebring walk-in clinic is at 7197 S. George Blvd., just south of Cowpoke’s Watering Hole on U.S. 27. The phone number is 863- 451-5854.
Vice President of Operations Kelly Adelberg said they opened two clinics — Highlands Urgent Care for the public and The School Board of Highlands County Employee Health Clinic for employees, dependents and School Board retirees who are on the district’s insurance plan.
There is no cost and no copay for the services of the School Board Health Clinic, she said.
“We have an in-house pharmacy. We have labs. We have X-rays. We do primary care and urgent care, occupational health care, worker’s comp,” Adelberg said. “Basically for any of their health care needs, unless it was a major emergency, they can come to this clinic and not have to pay any copay. It’s a huge benefit for the employees of the School Board and dependents and retirees.”
The Urgent Care walk-in clinic had a soft opening a week ago and the School Board Health Clinic opened Wednesday.
The hours of operation for the clinics are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
The clinic accepts most insurance plans. Give them a call for questions about insurance or the available services, Adelberg said.
