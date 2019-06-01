SEBRING — Next January will mark the first time since 2003 that Sebring Regional Airport will not host the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo.
Officials with the Sebring Airport Authority confirmed Friday that the event will not return in January, as it has every year since the inaugural event in 2003, shortly after the Federal Aviation Administration first approved the sport aviation pilot’s license.
Sebring Airport officials said they saw the Sport Aviation Expo as a means to promote the relatively new pilot’s license category, which required less training and restricted such pilots to daylight, non-instrumentation flights below a set altitude.
After 16 years, light sport aircraft had been promoted under the Experimental Aircraft Association and now “has its own legs,” said Janice Rearick with the Sebring Airport Authority, who previously helped coordinate the Sport Aviation Expo.
Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for the Highlands County Tourist Development Council, known as “VisitSebring,” was surprised Friday to learn of the change.
She said she had a meeting scheduled for next week with Rearick and hadn’t heard about the move of the airport to close what has been, for more than 15 years, a regular out-of-state tourist draw in the midst of the winter visitor tourism season.
Hartt didn’t have any comment on Friday, but advised she would contact the Highlands News-Sun once she’s learned more.
Jana Filip, former organizer of the Expo, was at the original organization meetings in 2002 with Bob Wood.
She volunteered with the Expo for seven years prior to directing the show for five years: From 2012-2016.
After the 2016 show, Filip left for Deland where she began a new show — Deland Sport Aviation Showcase — each November to focus solely on light sport aircraft.
Essentially, it’s the same kind of event the Expo used to be at first: Smaller than Sun ‘N Fun or OshKosh, to allow all pilots to get up and fly, while opening aviation to both aging pilots who need easier-to-fly craft and young pilots who need easy-to-learn craft.
Filip said small shows have to manage their market and time frame carefully to make sure it continues to appeal to a core audience.
Charles Nilsen, local Expo volunteer for almost all the years of the show, said he saw diminished enthusiasm for the Expo in the years since Filip’s departure.
Many Expo volunteers, he said, have gone to or plan to go to the show in Deland.
In a press release on the matter, airport officials spoke of how the show began as a “small, local event” to an international trade show.
While the airport expressed appreciation to vendors, sponsors, volunteers and participants for their hand in making the Expo what it is now, the press release stated the airport now wants to focus resources and energy toward development of emerging aviation, including manned, optionally manned and unmanned systems in aerial, terrestrial and marine platforms.
“The airport’s position is, ‘Hey, we did a good job. What else is new?’” Rearick said.
The airport now wants to support new categories of aviation, she said, including youth aviation awareness experiences and other programs designed to get young people and new people into aviation.
She also said the airport hosts “Girls in Aviation Day” every October — Oct. 5 this year — along with the Warbird Flying Teams and the International Aerobatics Club, both of which come to the airport to train and compete.
Rearick said the airport could do an aviation summer camp for students, and has already made “lab space” available to high school students working on aviation studies as part of their diplomas.
There was also a “Young Aviators Zone” each year as part of the Expo, which highlighted careers in aviation to young people.
It could be presented all year long, she said, instead of just at the Expo.
“That’s definitely something worth keeping,” Rearick said.
Rearick said the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo still had a “valued role” in the aviation community.
Filip said sport aviation, while a “piece of the pie” overall, is an important segment of aviation because it helps develop new pilots.
The light aircraft, Filip said, are less expensive to fly or maintain and less complicated.
To keep the focus on light sport aviation, Filip said, the Deland show won’t have drones, an airshow or ground-based events such as mudding competitions.
“We will stay true to the sport aviation market,” Filip said.
She said that segment of aviation, and the “recreational” nature of Deland Municipal Airport serves to bring in more development along the sport aviation field.
“It’s a niche. There is a place for it,” Filip said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.