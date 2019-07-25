SEBRING — Judge Peter Estrada head several cases Wednesday, which varied in range of drug- and alcohol-related crimes to attempted second-degree murder and sex offenders who fail to comply with registration laws.
The majority of cases were continued an additional month or more for pretrial conferences, while others were sentenced under a plea deal. A few dates were set for potential trials with jury selection dates set for those cases.
A few cases of note were:
Jason Alexander Pinion and his lawyer, Jennifer Powell, made an agreement with the State for counts two through seven of his original charges, which were sale of methamphetamine within 1,000 of a church, renting a structure or vehicle known for manufacturing drugs, of drug paraphernalia delivery, using a two way communication device to facilitate a felony, failure to register as required by a sex offender violation, and failing to register vehicle registration with the state because of being a sex offender. Pinion pleaded no contest to all charges.
After Estrada ensured Pinion was not under the influence and he understood what he was pleading to, Estrada read the charges, adjudicating Pinion guilty. Estrada sentenced him to 36 months in the Florida State prison system with one year probation for each count. He was given credit for crime served. His sentence will run concurrent with a case he has in Polk County. He was told he would have to undergo a treatment plan, have a revoked driver’s license for a year and have a curfew after release from the jail. Several other conditions were attached to the plea.
In the case of William Cannon, he is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal mischief, armed trespassing of a structure or conveyance and resisting arrest without violence. Defense attorney Peter Brewer said he has one more victim to talk to in the case. He has the discovery but asked for a continuance to try and get in touch with the victim. Estrada cautioned the attorneys in the case to get the cases moving.
Justin Goad had a pretrial conference and Brewer said there were issues getting a hold of copies of records from agencies and thought he would be able to sort it out in another month or so. He asked for a continuance until Sept. 18. Goad is being charged with child abuse and three charges of sexual battery on a child under 12-years-old with an offender over 18.
Ezell Gammage, a former Sebring police officer, is accused of fleeing, attempting to elude police officers on an ATV. His lawyer, Brewer, represented him in court. Brewer told the judge the State had made an offer that his client had not yet seen. Brewer asked for a continuance to give him time to talk it over with his client. Gammage’s case will be back in court on Aug. 21.
