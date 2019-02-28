AVON PARK — Vet Jam Aqua Fest and Music Fest will be making a splash and rockin’ downtown Avon Park this Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Vet Jam Aqua Fest will be 1-7 p.m. Friday at Donaldson Park on Main Street. The event is free and open to the public and will feature Caribbean music and steel drums, a sunset drum circle, waterfest on Lake Verona, food and carnival games.
From 1-5 p.m. at various times on Lake Verona, Winter Haven Water Sports (formerly Flyboard Central Florida) will be back with their flyboard demonstration and Alligators Unlimited Airboat Nature Tours will present an airboat exhibition.
The Cypress Gardens Water Ski Team will perform at 5 p.m.
Vet Jam Music Fest is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday on Main Street, Avon Park. It is free and open to the public with live music, vendors, food trucks, car show, The Big Red Bus, special exhibits and special drawings.
The bands include: California Toe Jam from 10 a.m. to noon; Raisin’ Cain from 12-2 p.m.; Radio Recoil from 2-4 p.m. and Free Agent from 4-6 p.m.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office SWAT vehicle and K9 units will be there for those young and old who want to see these important parts of the department that are there to serve and protect.
Also, the Vet Jam Music Fest Freedom Run for bikers is Saturday with sign up beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the festival and the kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. The Freedom Run ends at the Vet Jam after party at The Loyal Order of the Moose, 1318 W. Bell St., Avon Park.
The non-profit Battle of the Bands Inc., which helps area military veterans, presents the Vet Jam events.
Battle of the Bands President Anna Marie Feeney said Thursday, “This is our fifth year with the Music Fest and second year with Aqua Fest and our hope is to bring the community together in such a positive way that everyone benefits especially our veterans.”
