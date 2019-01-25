AVON PARK — The back-to-back Vet Jam Aqua Fest and Music Fest events will offer many things do, see and hear in Avon Park on March 1-2.
The non-profit Battle of the Bands Inc., which helps area military veterans, presents the Vet Jam events.
Battle of the Bands President Anna Marie Feeney said Wednesday they are seeking sponsors for the events. There are many expenses involved in presenting the events that are free to the public.
“Everything is ready; everything is in place,” she said, but they need sponsors and donations of items for the drawings.
Contact Feeney at 863-440-4554.
The Vet Jam Aqua Fest will be held from 1-7 p.m. Friday, March 1 at Donaldson Park on Main Street. The event is free and open to the public and will feature Caribbean music and steel drums, sunset drum circle, waterfest on Lake Verona, food and carnival games.
Winter Haven Water Sports (formerly Flyboard Central Florida) will be back with their flyboard demonstration on Lake Verona.
The the Battle of the Bands Inc. presents Vet Jam Music Fest from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 2 on Main Street, Avon Park. It is free and open to the public with live music, vendors, food trucks, car show, The Big Red Bus, special exhibits and special drawings.
Also, the Vet Jam Music Fest Freedom Run for bikers is on March 2 with sign up beginning at 4 p.m. at the Vet Jam Music Fest and the kickstands up at 5 p.m. The Freedom Run ends at the Vet Jam after party.
For updates and more information look for Anna Marie Feeney on Facebook.
