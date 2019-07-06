SEBRING — Holton Samuel Todd, 38, stood in front of Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on Monday to agree to a plea deal.
He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and two counts of domestic battery, reduced charges from his original assault charges.
After that, the decorated-but-homeless veteran would prepare to be transferred as soon as possible to the Veterans Affairs facility at Bay Pines for treatment of a traumatic head injury, according to his attorney, William McNeal.
Estrada withheld adjudication on the battery charges, found him guilty on the mischief charge, assigned fines in the amount of $2,057, and placed Todd on probation.
Todd still had a pending petit theft case and a drug possession charge from when he was arrested on the battery charges.
McNeal said that prior to this year, Todd had no such criminal history. He was a combat veteran in Iraq who was awarded the Bronze Star after he was injured and disabled by a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) shot into a building.
He received head trauma, McNeal said, and has been seeking counseling at Bay Pines.
He’s been told a bed would be ready for him by mid-July.
McNeal asked Estrada to give Todd a chance to keep his records clean.
Estrada told him he had seen him “escalate” in offenses over the last six months, since well after Todd had been arrested and charged in June 2018 with possession of methamphetamine.
He told Todd it was up to him “to see if this is the place you want to be in because it seems this is the place you want to go.”
Estrada said he probably still had Todd’s photograph in his office with a lot of other 11- and 12-year-old kids on a youth sports team.
He then told Todd of his own cousin, who immigrated to the United States, lived without his parents for two years and volunteered in 1967 to fight in Vietnam.
His cousin, though 6 feet 2 inches, has not stood up since he was 19 years old.
He was also decorated with the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
“You name it, he got it,” Estrada said, but the accolades did not heal his mental anguish from the war.
“We watched him pull himself back together again,” Estrada said. “You were defending us, protecting our way of life, and here, you are violating that.”
As a condition of Todd’s probation, he is to have no violent contact with the battery victim, a family member who he contacted on May 25 asking for a place to stay when, being homeless, he had nowhere to go.
Arrest reports state that the family member tried to lay down some house rules for his stay, which angered Todd.
After they argued for several minutes, she asked him to leave, and he rushed at her, throwing her to the ground.
After a continued argument, he reportedly rushed at her again, pinning her to the wall and choking her.
When she repeated the order to leave, said she would call 911 and tried to call the emergency number, he reportedly grabbed her cellular phone and threw it out of the house.
Arrest reports said he then flipped the dining room table and smashed a wooden rocking chair to the floor, breaking it.
The woman ran to the Sebring Police Department, but found the doors locked. When she returned home, Todd had gone.
After setting the fine amount and four months to pay it, following his release from Bay Pines, Estrada gave Todd one more admonishment.
“What’s happening is, you are killing yourself, too,” Estrada said. “You need to fix it.”
