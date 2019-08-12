SEBRING — As Larry McLain drove to Veterans Beach Saturday morning to launch his new Boston whaler for its maiden voyage, he wondered when the City of Sebring was going to repair the damage from Hurricane Irma.
“I come out here jet skiing all the time. We really miss these extra parking spaces. It gets crowded early, especially on a holiday weekend, there is not even enough parking across the street,” he said.
Hurricane Irma washed away a seawall and part of the parking lot at the popular park with a boat ramp on the west side of Lake Jackson.
Assistant City Administrator Bob Hoffman said Friday that Polston Engineering has been creating the plans and specifications for the rebuilding/repair project.
On July 31, the city got the blueprints and the plans to put a new seawall down and and fix that, he said.
Hoffman said himself, City Administrator Scott Noethlich and Public Works Director Ken Fields will be meeting soon with a Polston Engineering representative to review the plans to fully understand the scope of the repair work. Then the project will be put out to bid, which will take about 45 days, he said. Then hopefully someone will be hired to get it fixed.
“Until it goes out to bid, we will not know the cost,” Hoffman said. The city is trying to get FEMA money and has some insurance money to help pay for the project.
The parking spaces that were lost were particularly useful for vehicles with boat trailers, he said. The city owns the parking lot across the street, which is being used for those going to Veterans Beach.
“It gets packed during summer holidays, the July 4 holiday and things like that, but we have enough parking across the street that we have been able to accommodate everybody,” Hoffman said.
