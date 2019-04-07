SEBRING — The Military Order of the Purple Heart, Sebring Chapter 601, will present 200 gasoline and food gift cards at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, to Denise Williams, county veteran service officer.
The presentation will take place at the Highlands County Veterans Service Office, at 7205 S. George Blvd. in Sebring. The gift cards total $5,000.
The money to purchase the gift cards was raised by the chapter at its annual golf tournament that was held in January.
