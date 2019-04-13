Veterans helping veterans April 12

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 601 of Sebring donated $5,000 worth of gasoline and food gift cards to the Veterans Services Office on Wednesday. From left: Harry Marsh, Freddie Arbelo, Carol West, Tom Breeds, Randy Smith, Bill Rhoads, Van Weeks, Denise Williams and Doug Tait.

 ROBERT MILLER/STAFF

SEBRING — The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 601 made a visit Wednesday to the Veteran Services Office (VSO) in Sebring for its annual donation.

For the past five years, The Military Order of the Purple Heart has used money raised from its January golf tournament to purchase gas and food gift cards, which are donated to the Veteran Services Office. VSO then distributes those cards to veterans who are in need.

This year’s donation was 200 cards that totaled $5,000. Over the past five years, the donations have totaled more than $20,000.

“The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 601 has once again gone above and beyond to assist our veterans in need,” said Denise Williams, county Veteran Service officer.

