SEBRING — The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 601 made a visit Wednesday to the Veteran Services Office (VSO) in Sebring for its annual donation.
For the past five years, The Military Order of the Purple Heart has used money raised from its January golf tournament to purchase gas and food gift cards, which are donated to the Veteran Services Office. VSO then distributes those cards to veterans who are in need.
This year’s donation was 200 cards that totaled $5,000. Over the past five years, the donations have totaled more than $20,000.
“The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 601 has once again gone above and beyond to assist our veterans in need,” said Denise Williams, county Veteran Service officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.