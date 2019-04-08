ZEPHYRHILLS — The Veterans Parachute Battalion (VPB) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history of American paratroopers. They are currently undergoing preparations and training for a commemorative jump into Normandy, France.
As part of those preparations the group recently conducted a training session at SkyDive City last month.
“We (VPB) came together around April of 2017 to prepare for this 75th anniversary of D-Day,” said Chuck Oliver, one of the VPB trustees. Oliver is also a graduate of Avon Park High School as well as a graduate from West Point Academy.
“One of our requirements is we’ve had to have a parachute jump within 180 days of the operation, and so that is what we were doing up in Zephyrhills” Oliver said. “We were going through Airborne refresher training (and) learning how to rig our parachutes. We never had to do that in the Army. We had Master Riggers for that.
“We have to learn how to rig it because we have to do that in the U.K. And I’m a jumpmaster so I had to go through some jumpmaster refreshers as well,” Oliver said. “The key thing is, the parachutes we’re using today, we didn’t use when most of us were in the Army. They didn’t have them. So we had to understand how those things work.
“On June 4 we’re going to do a practice jump at Oxford Airfield in the U.K. We’ll jump with World War II uniforms, helmets, jump boots, everything,” he said. “The only exception will be parachutes. We’ll have to jump with modern parachutes. We’re jumping out of C-47s, the old World War II troop carrier planes.
“On June 5 we’re going to travel the same route the British 6th Airborne Division took,” Oliver said. “We’re going to head out over England and parachute into Drop Zone November, which is Ranville, France.”
Oliver related that the jump will take place June 5, which was the original planned date of the D-Day invasion. However, due to weather related issues, the actual invasion took place the next day, June 6, 1944.
“Our Normandy drop will be June 5, as the French airspace is closed on June 6 for VIP traffic. This is why our jump is a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day,” Oliver explained.
To commemorate “Operation Overlord,” which was the codename for the D-Day invasion, more than 300 veterans will parachute into Normandy. The jump is to commemorate the sacrifices of those who willingly risked their lives to ensure freedom in Europe.
The Battle of Normandy lasted from June 1944 to August 1944. According to www.history.com, it resulted in the Allied liberation of Western Europe from Nazi Germany’s control. Over 150,000 American, British and Canadian troops landed on five beaches along a 50-mile stretch of the heavily fortified coast of France’s Normandy region. The invasion was one of the largest amphibious military assaults in history. By late August 1944, all of northern France had been liberated, and by the following spring the Allies had defeated the Germans. The Normandy landings have been called the beginning of the end of war in Europe.
“We’re not a jump club, we’re not a school, we simply came together to honor those paratroopers who came before us. Our greatest generation is quickly dwindling. A lot of times we forget, really, what they’ve done. D-Day is gonna be an exceptional reminder to the world, but it can’t stop there,” Oliver said.
He went on to say, “although we support all veterans, we particularly focus on the paratroopers. World War II was (when the 82nd) first became an airborne division. The 82nd, as well as the 101st, we can’t forget the 101st, which was Airbourne back in World War II.
“All airborne paratroopers, especially during D-Day, had some particular challenges,” he said. “The 504th of the 82nd Airborne had some really big challenges in Italy, that’s why they weren’t able to participate in D-Day.
“The Army was looking for volunteers for the pathfinders,” Oliver recounted. “Those are the guys that are first in, last out. They’re the ones that set up the drop zones, secure the drop zones, make them so the aircraft can see them.
“Since the 504th went through a lot in Italy, they were looking for volunteers to augment the pathfinders. ‘Who in the 504th wanted to volunteer?’ Every man in the 504th volunteered.
“They took 26 of them, 22 died in the operation. It was tough. So what we want to do is we want people, beyond D-Day, to recognize the contributions of the American paratrooper,” he said.
“We’re a 501(c)(3), and so we’re trying to raise funds and one of the ways we’re doing it is keepsake donations. An individual, who maybe had a grandfather that served in World War II, or maybe didn’t serve then but was a paratrooper, they’ll send us a unit patch or the dog tags, or a letter from the front or a unit coin,” Oliver said. “They’ll send that to us with a description of that keepsake.
“What we’re doing is we’ll take those things, package them up and distribute them to our paratroopers. We’ll parachute them in on D-Day. And we’ll return it to them with a certificate saying this item, with a picture, was parachuted into this drop zone, on this day, by this paratrooper. So it will be suitable for framing. And that’s a good way for them to honor their own past,” Oliver said.
It’s all part of preserving the past and insuring the future.
For more information, visit veteransparachutebattalion.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
A wonderful group coming together to honor those who went before and helped the world through one of the darkest periods of history. Thank you for re-staging this important event.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.