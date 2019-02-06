LAKE PLACID — Emma Browning, 9, a student at Lakeview Christian School, was pleasantly surprised when her name was called to accept the Buddy Poppy coloring contest the Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts annually.
VFW Auxillary 3880 members Teresa Facteau and Carol Campbell presented Browning with her award.
After her classmates finished the Pledge of Allegiance, Browning was called up to receive a $50 check and a framed award certificate. Browning’s colorful “Buddy Poppy,” which area elementary school kids colored in October, was also framed.
Browning appeared shy in front of the crowd and was hesitant to speak.
When asked if she was surprised by the award, Browning replied, “Yes.”
She agreed she had forgotten about the contest since it started in the fall. She also said it felt “good” to have won.
“I picked the color pages up in October and took them to the [VFW] district,” Facteau said. “The district serves Highlands and Okeechobee counties and as far away as Jensen Beach on the east coast. It’s great to have a local winner from our district.”
The “Buddy Poppy” is the elementary school’s portion of the Patriotic Coloring and Essay Contest. Middle school students have an essay contest called the Patriot’s Pen and the high school level has an essay contest called The Voice of Democracy.
Facteau said the VFW raises $2.3 million nationally per year in scholarships.
“This is great, at an early age, to show what our men and women in the service do for us,” Campbell said.
Lakeview Christian School Principal Christena Villarreal was proud of Browning and made sure to tell her many times.
“It’s amazing,” Villarreal said. “We have a lot of talent here. It’s wonderful to see them getting recognized for it.”
