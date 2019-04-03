AVON PARK — The National Defense Authorization Act was put into effect in 2008. This act empowers the Secretary of Defense to conduct a program commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. As part of this act, the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration was formed.
The commemoration established the Commemorative Partner Program, which is, according to the program’s website, “an organizationally-based, hometown-centric initiative” that is designed to assist the U.S. in honoring and thanking those who served in the Vietnam War as well as their families.
As part of this commemoration, the VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park will have a ceremony to honor Vietnam veterans at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the VFW Post 9853, 75 N. Olivia Drive, in Avon Park.
If you are a Vietnam veteran or a surviving spouse wishing to be recognized and your name has not already been submitted through other organizations, contact Mike Orlando or Charlie Martin by calling the VFW Post 9853 at 863-452-9853.
Information can also be found at the official website, vietnamwar50th.com.
Veterans of this embarrassing US defeat definitely should not be forgotten, nor the many who died for the lost cause labeled "peace with honor".
