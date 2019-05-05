SEBRING — The offices of Highlands Virtual School (HVS) are currently undergoing a remodeling to accommodate more teachers including a teacher for the expansion of the online school to the elementary level.
The HVS office is located at the School Board of Highlands County’s district office, but its student body, which is growing, is from throughout the county.
Highlands Virtual School lead teacher Lorie Layfield said the online school continues to grow in enrollments as it serves the district in a few different ways.
“We have 53 full-time virtual school students in grades 6-12, she said. “These students take all of their courses through us, are enrolled in our entity and follow the state graduation and testing requirements through us.”
HVS also serves the school district’s four middle and three high schools as well as Highlands Career Institute at South Florida State College by offering students initial credit courses and credit recovery courses.
Our teachers’ enrollment numbers have grown to the point where we have added teachers for the 2019-20 school year, Layfield said. “We have added an additional teacher with multiple certifications in secondary education (middle and high school grades) and added an elementary teacher as we are expanding our program down to elementary for the 2019-20 school year.”
The elementary students will have the same open enrollment period as the middle and high school students — May 13 through Aug. 14.
The elementary teacher is certified for kindergarten through fifth-grade and HVS has the curriculum for kindergarten through fifth-grade, Layfield said.
There should be a lot more parent involvement for elementary students in the virtual school, including being at the student’s side while they are studying, she said.
“We provide the curriculum and the resources and the teacher support, but the parent has to be there with the student,” Layfield said. “The parent has to be a ‘learning guide.’ So it is quite a commitment on the parent’s part.”
After holding its initial graduation ceremony last year in the Garland Boggus Board Room at the district office, this year’s graduation at 5:30 p.m., today, will be at a more fitting location for a special occasion — the Circle Theatre in Sebring.
This year’s graduates are all Highlands Virtual School students, Layfield noted. Last year, many of the students were Highlands County students but completing with the partner district virtual school they had started with. Five students walked last year.
HVS has 10 seniors this year, she said. Three of them are also in collegiate high school through the South Florida State College with two of them also getting their AA degree simultaneously with their high school diploma.
Social studies/physical education teacher Rhonda Hunter reviewed student assignments Friday morning.
All the HVS teachers had about 400 students, which is one of the reason they are adding teachers.
She taught at Avon Park Middle School for 12 years before becoming a full-time teacher with Highlands Virtual School.
Students who wish to take an initial credit course virtually can choose to do so through HVS by talking to their guidance counselor. Students choose to do that for a variety of reasons: to get ahead, take their foreign language, or complete their PE/health component through the HOPE (Health Opportunities through Physical Education) course online.
Some students like the virtual option for some classes, but don’t want to commit to full time virtual school, Layfield noted.
Students who have failed a course may take a credit recovery course through HVS rather than repeat a course in the classroom.
Additionally, HVS serves other students in unique educational situations through the Student Services department.
For more information go to the School Board of Highlands County website at www.highlands.k12.fl.us and click on “schools” to find the Highlands Virtual School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
On the surface, this sounds like a good idea. Why should kids have to go somewhere else to get education? Is this a cover for something else? I'm waiting to see if this is one of those 'alternative' schools where problem kids are sent. Or is this an escape route in favor of school vouchers and now they can brainwash students with religious propaganda as is the mission of Betsy DeVos. I'll watch this to learn more about it. I still have questions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.