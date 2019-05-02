SEBRING — Visit Florida got a 30% budget cut and nine months to prove itself to Gov. Ron DeSantis, but the agency will stay open past Oct. 1.
Florida legislators agreed Monday to fund the beleaguered agency through June 30, 2020, beyond the October deadline when it otherwise would have been eliminated, according to reports from News Service of Florida. While the House, a long-term critic of the agency, would have let the agency die, House members negotiated with members of the Senate to fund the agency with $19 million, just enough to cover the agency’s expenses through Oct. 1.
DeSantis said that while he sought $76 million in his proposed budget for Visit Florida — the same as the current and previous state budget years — he’d “be fine” with the $50 million initially proposed by the Senate, News Service reported.
That news pleased Casey Wohl Hartt, lead consultant for Highlands County’s tourism marketing agency, the Tourist Development Council (TDC), marketed as “Visit Sebring.”
“Obviously, this is really good news,” Hartt said Tuesday.
Hartt said Visit Sebring depends on Visit Florida for market research, grant funding and cooperative marketing efforts that the county-based agency cannot afford, even with a recent bump in tourist taxes from 2 cents to 4 cents per dollar.
At the last TDC Board meeting, Hartt reported the agency brought in $121,870 in January 2019, compared to $54,553 in January 2018.
It’s an increase of $67,317, or 123%, she said.
Year-to-date, the TDC has pulled in $312,817, compared with $168,616 as of this time last year — an increase of $144,201, or 86%.
For this fiscal year, Visit Sebring has spent $207,252 on operations ($37,536), Arts & Culture marketing ($39,080), and general marketing and events ($130,636).
The agency has another $384,489 tied up in planned promotions and expected expenses: $60,658 for operations, $124,728 for Arts & Culture, $197,753 for marketing/events and $1,350 for lake recreation promotion.
With current balances in those accounts, Hartt reported the agency should still have a total of $428,813 left by Oct. 1, 2019.
However, the local agency needs the state agency to compete in the tourism market with bigger entities outside Florida, as well as those in the state, like Orlando, Tampa, Daytona, Sarasota, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
Visit Sebring gets a lot of help from Visit Florida to compete in that field, Hartt said.
She was not sure where the $26 million cut in funding would hit Visit Florida, given it had $76 million in Fiscal Year 2018-19, set to end June 30.
Hopefully, Hartt said, it would not impact Highlands County efforts that much, and the $50 million funding for this coming state-level fiscal year would give Visit Florida a chance to prove itself to DeSantis, as well as to House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, who had taken a hard stance against the state agency, but yielded Friday to a request from DeSantis to keep the agency around for another year.
“It’s unfortunate that a representative from Miami doesn’t see it,” Hartt said about the value Visit Florida gives to smaller counties/tourism markets. “Miami is its own entity. It’s internationally known, so people come there anyway. Once (legislators) look at it from a statewide perspective, they will see the value in it.”
News Service also reported that Senate Appropriations Chairman Rob Bradley and House Appropriations Chairman Travis Cummings, both Fleming Island Republicans, agreed Monday to continue funding for an economic-development effort, known as the Job Growth Grant Fund, created under former Gov. Rick Scott.
Agreements on Visit Florida and the Job Growth Grant Fund came as House and Senate leaders raced to finish a roughly $90 billion budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, News Service reported. The budget had to be finished Tuesday for the legislative session to end on time Friday because of a mandatory 72-hour “cooling off” period.
News Service also reported that most higher-education issues had been resolved Monday, with one major area of concern for Oliva and other House leaders still being the Public Education Capital Outlay, or PECO, funding for building projects.
