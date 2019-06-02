SEBRING — For almost five years, Highlands County has worked with Brandy Hastings as the regional partnership manager from Visit Florida.
That ended in late May when the agency had to cut one-third of its staff as a result of the Florida Legislature cutting Visit Florida’s funding by 34%.
“We’re not really happy about that,” said Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for the Highlands County Tourist Development Council.
She had Hastings at a tourist seminar at the beginning of the month, to help strengthen connections with tourism venues, businesses and attractions in the county.
“They have not told me who our (new) regional representative will be,” Hartt said.
Visit Florida has also not yet told Highlands County how the budget cuts will affect programs upon which the county relies to help level marketing “playing fields” against Florida’s larger, urban and more wealthy counties.
While filling out a survey for destination marketing organizations, Hartt said she made sure to point out how much Visit Florida’s programs benefit the county.
Hastings was one of 44 of the agency’s 135 workers to get hit when the Legislature cut of $3.65 million from the annual $12.1 million payroll, according to News Service of Florida.
“The decision to downsize staff proportionate to the budget reduction was extremely difficult, but with less funding, there is simply no way Visit Florida could maintain the level of staffing we once had,” Visit Florida President and CEO Dana Young said in a press release.
Employee cuts, part of an overall strategy by the public-private tourism agency, emerged from a three-day executive leadership meeting held recently to address the state funding reduction, News Service reported.
The reduction was the fallout from Republican House leaders who wanted to eliminate the agency altogether during the legislative session that ended in early May.
The House has taken issue with the agency in recent years, News Service reported, based on questionable past contracts — including $2.875 million to sponsor an auto-racing team known as “Visit Florida Racing” and $1 million for Miami rapper Pitbull to promote the state — and skepticism over the agency’s effectiveness, despite marking record visitor counts for the last eight years.
Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the House to keep the agency around for at least one more year, and lawmakers finally approved $50 million, a cut from DeSantis’ request of $76 million, the same level of funding as in the current year.
On May 15, with the staff cuts, Visit Florida’s board of directors agreed to cut back strategic marketing by $17.8 million, reduce agency production costs by $811,000, and drop spending on promotional items by $43,000, News Service reported.
The cuts to marketing will mostly affect television spots seeking to attract winter and family travelers and will force the agency to rely more on digital advertising and social media to lure visitors to the Sunshine State, News Service reported.
Events not funded in the next year include sales missions to China and Mexico.
Hartt has said Highlands County has gotten good penetration with online ads and algorithmic promotions on social media.
However, the TDC has used television-style ads, and Hartt has raised concerns that any drop in overall visitors to Florida could mean a proportional drop to Highlands County.
