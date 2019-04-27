SEBRING — The Tourist Development Council board got dire news when they asked Casey Wohl Hartt, their lead consultant, for a report on the fate of Visit Florida.
“We’re a little worried,” Hartt said, adding that “it looks worse than ever.”
Florida’s tourism-marketing agency is closer to getting shut down this fall than it was last year. A Senate budget proposal Tuesday mirrored a Florida House position to eliminate the agency tasked with marketing the state to both out-of-state and in-state tourists.
Sen. Travis Hutson, a St. Augustine Republican over tourism and economic-development funding, was reported by News Service of Florida as stating the Legislature has no reason to argue for additional money until the House takes up a Senate-approved bill (SB 178) to keep Visit Florida open past Oct. 1.
“If Visit Florida is going to sunset, there is no reason to agree any further than that,” said Hutson, who chairs the Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee.
And so far, the House isn’t rushing to take up the Senate bill. Under state law, Visit Florida is authorized to continue operating through Sept. 30. Without legislation such as the Senate bill, the agency will go away.
That’s what worries Hartt.
“Visit Florida is more important to us that the bigger counties because we depend on it,” Hartt said.
Highlands County’s tourism arm has come to depend on the state agency to help promote it and other rural counties where tourism “bed taxes” — even at the maximum allowance of 5% — would not create as much of a marketing budget as larger coastal counties that have greater numbers of short-term rentals and more year-round rental business.
Hartt said Visit Florida serves as a magnet to draw people to Florida.
After that, it’s up to the local TDC, marketed as “Visit Sebring,” to attract visitors to south central Florida as their primary destination, or part of an overall Florida trip.
House leaders have attacked past spending by Visit Florida, News Service reported, and on Tuesday night House Speaker Jose Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, dismissed concerns that Florida tourism would drop without the agency’s marketing efforts.
“I would point those people to the world before Visit Florida ever existed. I would point to fluctuations in the funding of Visit Florida and how they in no way correlate to the fluctuations in our tourism,” Oliva said. “And I would also point out to them, what we found in the last couple of years is that a great deal of that money was not even being used to promote Florida. So, whatever amount of money was being used to promote Florida, was not having a direct correlation on tourism.”
This, just two months after the agency announced Florida saw a record number of 126.1 million visitors in 2018, reportedly the eighth consecutive record year for Florida tourism, exceeding the previous 2017 record of 118.8 million by 6.2%.
Visit Florida is known across the world for delivering innovative destination marketing to ensure that we are reaching the right people with the right message,” said Dana Young, president and CEO of Visit Florida in February.
In the 2018 total, Visit Florida counted 111.8 million domestic visitors — 7.1% more than 2017 — with 10.8 million overseas visitors and 3.5 million Canadians.
Meanwhile, Florida House members have continued to focus on Visit Florida spending, News Service reports, particularly in 2017 thanks to a $11.6 million deal to sponsor a cooking show hosted by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse, a $2,875 million contract with an auto-racing team known as Visit Florida Racing and a $1 million promotion contract with Miami rapper Pitbull.
Oliva contends that the economy and Florida’s weather/attractions, have had a bigger impact on the state tourism numbers than Visit Florida marketing efforts.
“In a trillion-dollar economy, a few million dollars put towards advertising a few different places cannot possibly have a direct correlation with tourism,” Oliva said.
“There’s a whole series of factors. Visit Florida is probably least among them,” he concluded.
Proponents of Visit Florida point to its ability to counter negative national media when areas get hit by disasters such as hurricanes and last summer’s red tide outbreak.
At monthly TDC meetings, Hartt has said regular contact with Visit Florida representatives has allowed Highlands County to get exposure it would otherwise not have. One was the “Florida Huddle” in January of this year.
On Jan. 8-10, the TDC attended and exhibited at Florida Huddle, the Official Travel Trade Show for Florida, which offers a Media Marketplace for destinations and hotels can meet one-on-one with tourism media from around the world.
Hartt reported, during the three-day conference, the TDC met with 21 media representatives and 14 tour operators.
Brianna Barnebee, senior public relations account executive for Visit Florida, said at the time that most media had not heard about the Sebring, Avon Park and Lake Placid area prior to the event.
Afterward, Barnebee said, media “raving” about the area and how they want to visit and cover it.
“It is crucial for smaller destinations like Highlands County to participate in events like Florida Huddle in order to get in front of key media and trade representatives that help influence travelers,” Barnebee said.
Hartt said trade shows like this, made possible by Visit Florida, give smaller destinations like Highlands County a competitive promotional lift they otherwise would not have on their own.
However, unless something changes in upcoming budget negotiations, Hutson said Visit Florida would get $17 million in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, enough to cover its expenses until Oct. 1, News Service reports.
The Senate had earlier proposed $50 million for the agency, $26 million less than requested by Gov. Ron DeSantis, News Service reports, which would allow operations to continue beyond Oct. 1.
The Senate-approved bill would allow the Florida Tourism Industry Marketing Corporation, otherwise known as Visit Florida, to operate until Oct. 1, 2027.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.