Special to the Highlands News-Sun
SEBRING — Escaping the winter season in Springfield, Illinois, Juanita Beck has already settled in and gotten busy serving her winter community. With a skill for sewing and crocheting, she has joined the very active Sebring Falls Sewing Group to create fidget blankets, clothing protectors and more.
The ladies of the group work all summer — some here and others in their homes up north. When the weather changes and the community’s snowbirds arrive, the group swells in size. From waterproof bed mats for homeless veterans to lap blankets adorned with soft, safe sensory stimulation, the group in turn benefits several local agencies.
Cornerstone Hospice receives fidget blankets from the group and in turn provides those to local facilities. “The fidget blankets bring comfort to our patients and residents as they touch and feel the various items implemented into the blanket’s design,” said Volunteer Coordinator Dorothy Harris. “The ladies of Sebring Falls have gone to great lengths to ensure the blankets are engaging and interesting for those using them.”
From crocheted circles darned into butterflies and clothing repurposed into an interactive experience, the group continues to elevate their designs. Always looking for donations and additional people to get involved, buttons, zippers, bra strap slides and tassels are just a few of the items in use. Cornerstone Hospice is also looking for people interested in becoming a volunteer.
“Volunteer training will be held on today (Nov. 5) and Nov. 7 and then again on Dec. 3 and 5 at our downtown Sebring office. Beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. on each of these days, it is a great way to learn more about how you can donate a couple of hours a week to make a big difference in your local community,” Harris said.
For more information on donating sewing supplies, yarn and adornments or to learn about volunteer opportunities with Cornerstone Hospice, please call Dorothy L. Harris at 863-382-4563.
