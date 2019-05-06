SEBRING — Volunteers went to work Saturday morning replanting young citrus trees at Highlands Hammock State as part of the park’s ongoing orange grove restoration project.
Christine Hill of Sebring was ready to go to work with her garden gloves and hiking shoes and said she could handle the heavy lifting, which included moving the potted trees from a dump truck to the locations other volunteers had dug holes for planting.
Hill said she has lived in the area since 2012, but fell in love with Highlands Hammock State Park when she came for a visit in 2011
“I visit here at the park regularly because I love it,” she said. “When I saw on Facebook the announcement, by Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park, that they were going to do an orange tree replanting and they needed volunteers, I was like, ‘that’s for me.’ I am going to help out.”
Park ranger Andrea Nelson said about 30 volunteers would be on hand for the project.
“We have a citrus industry helper, John Gose, from Lykes Bros., and he is part of the citrus committee,” she noted. Also, helping out are members of the Citizen Support Organization and their family and the park was also expecting students from the Lake Placid FFA.
Among the eager helpers were brothers Payne DuVall, 11, and Paxton DuVall, 9, who worked as a team carrying the citrus plants.
Payne is using his experience at the park for his 4-H project, which is “Growing Citrus Trees in a Natural Hammock.”
After being there for about 10 minutes and carrying a couple of trees he is already sweating, Payne said with a smile.
Payne and Paxton’s mother, Nancy DuVall, said the young citrus trees were dug up in September and October 2018 and have been growing in the park’s nursery prior to the replanting.
Highlands Hammock’s explanation of the project states, there were orange groves on the property dating back to the 1800’s, but many of the citrus trees have died off in the historical groves, mostly due to the short life span of the trees.
Many trees and seedlings in the hammock have grown and matured as a result of natural spread. These trees are getting removed from the hammock and replanted in the orange grove as part of the ongoing orange grove restoration project.
