LAKE PLACID — Nationwide, March was Keep America Beautiful month. To go along with that theme the Town of Lake Placid, and in particular the Keep Lake Placid Beautiful committee, held a cleanup day.
On Saturday, March 30, 36 volunteers from various organizations took to the streets of Lake Placid, wearing bright orange safety vests and carrying large trash bags.
From 9 a.m. until noon, groups of these volunteers could be seen scouring the town’s parks, alleys, and anywhere inconsiderate people may have disposed of trash. The cleanup event resulted in a huge mound of bags piled up, ready to be hauled away. The hungry volunteers were then served a lunch of burgers and hot dogs.
Eileen May, executive director of the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, was proud of what had been accomplished. She is also a member of the Keep Lake Placid Beautiful committee.
“It was a great event,” May said. “We had strong community support and it was just a great event.”
Other members of Keep Lake Placid Beautiful helped as well. Phil Williams (town administrator), Bill Brantley (chamber director and member of The School Board of Highlands County), Kim Miller (chamber director), and Donald Clark (president of Keep Lake Placid Beautiful) were on scene Saturday to lend a hand.
Danny Lamarre, horticulture supervisor for the Town of Lake Placid, circled around town in a large ATV to relieve the groups of workers of the trash they had collected. The work was all done as part of the national Keep America Beautiful movement in an effort to be more welcoming to the many tourists who come to visit the Town of Murals every day. Reader’s Digest magazine named Lake Placid, “The Most Interesting Town in America” in 2012.
The organizations that participated in the cleanup day were The Lake Placid Jaycee’s, the 4-H Club, and Lake Placid High School’s FFA, Interact Club, and the newly formed Environment Club. Donald Clarke, who owns Clarke Pest Protection, brought his company’s smoker to cook the barbecue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.