SEBRING — HUD requires that Continuums of Care (CoC) conduct an annual count of homeless person who are living on the streets, sheltered in emergency shelter, transitional housing, and Safe havens on a single night, this is called Point-in-Time (PIT) counts.
In January 2017 HCH identified in Highlands County 172 homeless persons and 142 homeless households; and in January 2018, 251 homeless person and 156 homeless households.
Highlands County is without emergency shelters and transitional housing, therefore that leaves singles and families living on the streets to count. Heartland Coalition for the Homeless (HCH) CoC will be conducting 2019 annual PIT on Jan. 29, 2019 in Highlands County. To complete this task many volunteers are needed.
If you are interested, please contact Brenda Gray at 863-453-8901 or email brenda.gray@heartlandhomelesss.com with your contact information. Training will be Jan. 17, 2019 at 7 p.m. St John United Methodist Church 33631Grand Prix Drive Sebring, FL 33872 (Behind Wal-Mart in Sebring).
